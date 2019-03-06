Notebook's new song Laila to be out on March 7

bollywood

Pic Courtesy/ SKFilmsOfficial Twitter Account

After the warm response to the first song, the makers are all set to treat the audience with the second song titled 'Laila'. The first song from the film 'Nai Lagda' garnered widespread appreciation from all quarters. Now, the makers have announced the second song 'Laila' on social media saying, "A song that is ready to take you on a rollercoaster of emotions! Stay tuned, #Laila song out on 7th March.#Notebook [sic]"

Earlier Notebook's first song titled Nai Ladga starring debutants, Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal has garnered 6 million views. Not just the masses but the song has captivated celebs as well. The glimpses of the song which portrays unconventional love story set in Kashmir has conquered millions of hearts.

Earlier, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of Notebook at a grand launch which has gone ahead to garner much love and appreciation from masses. Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Zaheer Iqbal who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot in Bollywood. Debutant actress Pranutan was a lawyer by profession but she was always aspired to be an actor and hence she chose the acting profession.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

