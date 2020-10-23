Notes on nature

If you're someone who likes to keenly observe the changing patterns of leaves, oddly-shaped flower petals, the structure of trees or even the movement of colourful birds, here's news that might interest you. A session in nature journalling will be hosted by the online platform Neel Community Ed and be facilitated by Kanpur-based artist Prerna Gupta.

"While the concept is popular in the West, it is yet to catch on in India. The aim is to help people connect with nature, pay close attention to the ever-changing natural phenomena around them, and be able to chronicle them in a journal. For example, if you witness a bird mid-flight — what are the movements you can observe? How do you do a rough sketch to capture that moment and later identify and document it? All this will be shared," shares Gupta.



Prerna Gupta

The goal is also to inspire people to take 10 minutes out of their busy and crowded city lives to immerse themselves in the unparalleled beauty of nature.

The workshop is open to all age groups. Gupta encourages parents to enrol their kids, especially in such times, since the activity can provide respite to long school hours and never-ending homework. At the end of the session, participants will get a free e-workbook designed just for them to practise nature journalling.

On October 24, 11 am

Log on to @neelcommunity on Instagram cost Rs 950

