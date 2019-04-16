Notre Dame fire under control

international

A deadly blaze engulfed the historic cathedral on Monday evening, taking down the structure's famous spire, much to the horror of onlookers and world community alike

Smoke rises above Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris as firefighters work to put out a fire early on April 16, 2019. Pic/AFP

Paris: The fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has been brought under control, Paris police said on Monday (local time). French President Emmanuel Macron praised firefighters for saving the cathedral's iconic facade and towers. "Thanks to their bravery, the worst has been avoided," CNN quoted Macron, as saying.

"Thanks to the @PompiersParis, the police and the municipal agents the Crown of Thorns, the Tunic of Saint Louis and several other major works are now in a safe place," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted.

The cathedral houses a few of the most coveted relics in Christianity, including the Holy Crown, which many believe to be from the crown of thorns placed on the head of Jesus. Catholics have prayed to the crown at the Notre Dame Cathedral for more than 16 centuries now, as per the cathedral.

Speaking to reporters near the cathedral, Macron said that an international fundraising campaign to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral would be launched on Tuesday.

"I am telling you all tonight -- we will rebuild this cathedral together. This is probably part of the French destiny. And we will do it in the next years. Starting tomorrow, a national donation scheme will be started that will extend beyond our borders," he said.

French billionaire Francois Pinault has pledged to donate USD 113 million for the reconstruction of the fire-ravaged cathedral.

