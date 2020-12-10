Novak Djokovic and wife plan approx Rs 89 lakh donation for preschools in Serbian villages

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's foundation has launched a Season of Giving campaign for the third consecutive year. Djokovic and his wife Jelena hope to raise 100,000 Euros (approx Rs 89.16 lakh) to open preschools in Vajska and Ljubis, two villages in Serbia. According to atptour.com, the couple will match the donations they receive.

"Considering the current pandemic situation, this year we primarily focused on healthcare, and with our donations, tried to assist the healthcare institutions in Serbia. However, our primary goal is still to invest into children and their future," the couple said in a joint statement. The Novak Djokovic Foundation focusses on early childhood development, and one of their ways is adapting and opening preschools.

Last year, the campaign helped the foundation in reconstruction in three different municipalities. This year, the foundation urged fans to join Team Vajska and/or Team Ljubis to support areas in need. "Our country is full of real little gems, but unfortunately, in smaller places, they often cannot develop their full potential because they do not have access to early education," Djokovic and Jelena said.

