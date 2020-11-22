Novak Djokovic backs domestic violence policy in tennis

Novak Djokovic said he supported a domestic violence policy for tennis following allegations made against Alexander Zverev after the top seed reached the last four at the ATP Finals on Friday.

The Serbian beat his German opponent 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) on Friday. Zverev, who won the 2018 ATP Finals in London, has been competing under the shadow of serious abuse claims made by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova. He strongly denies the allegations, which were made by the former junior player on Instagram and in two media interviews, but has not addressed them in any detail.



The ATP had been criticised for not making any public comment until last week, when it issued a generic statement saying it "fully condemns any form of violence or abuse". Several major American sports have a policy setting out a procedure to be followed in such situations, and Djokovic believes tennis should go down the same route.

"I always had a great relationship with him [Zverev], he's a very nice guy. I have a lot of respect for him, his family. I was sad to hear that he's going through something like this," Djokovic said. "I don't know what happened. Obviously I'm not supporting any kind of violence. Whether ATP should develop a policy? Yes, why not? Probably it should be there in place."

