Novak Djokovic: I'm going to be extra careful

Novak Djokovic insisted on Saturday there will be no repeat of his sensational US Open disqualification at Roland Garros as the World No. 1 promised: "I won't make the same mistake twice". Djokovic was defaulted in New York when a ball he swiped away in frustration struck a line judge. As well as attracting wide-ranging condemnation for his perceived petulance, the incident also went down in the record books as a defeat — the Serb's only loss in 32 matches in 2020. "Well, obviously I am going to be extra careful of hitting a tennis ball around the court," said Djokovic.

"That's something that is staying in my mind after what happened in New York. It's going to stay there for a long time. Of course, I will make sure I don't make the same mistake twice." The aftermath of his New York brain fade hasn't, however, slowed down the Djokovic juggernaut. He captured the Italian Open in Rome on Monday for a record 36th Masters title, breaking out of a tie with Rafael Nadal. It was also his fourth trophy in five events this year.

Now Djokovic, 33, takes aim at a second French Open title to add to his 2016 victory, a triumph which made him just the third man in history after Don Budge and Rod Laver to hold all three Slams at the same time. Victory in Paris would also take Djokovic to 18 career Grand Slams, one behind Nadal and two off Federer's record.



Rafael Nadal

Djokovic is seeded to face 12-time Roland Garros champion Nadal in this year's final.

On Friday, Nadal complained of the new Wilson balls being used this year in Paris, claiming they are too heavy for a clay court. The Spaniard also believes they could cause shoulder and elbow problems for players.

Millions of euros up in smoke: Organisers

Paris: French Open chiefs admitted on Friday that the decision to radically slash the number of fans allowed at the tournament to just 1,000 a day will mean "millions of euros up in smoke". However, that is just one of a number of headaches facing the organisers, one day before the start of the season's final Grand Slam event.

"We are in the process of quantifying but tens of millions of euros have gone up in smoke," admitted FFT marketing boss Stephane Morel.

