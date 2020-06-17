Novak Djokovic: Plant-based food has taken away all my allergies

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has been following a balanced diet since 2010, ever since he got to know that his body was intolerant to gluten. He removed dairy, gluten and refined sugar completely from his diet and only consumes plant-based food. "I do eat plant-based food. That's one of the reasons I recover well. I don't have allergies that I used to have any more. And I like it," the World No. 1 told American journalist Graham Bensinger.

Novak said that the first part of his day is most important and that's where his diet is crucial. "I eat a lot of fruits and salads during the first part of the day. I don't like to eat any food that would require much energy for digestion, especially during the first part of the day because that's when I need most energy for my training. So I'd probably have some grains like quinoa, millet and wild rice, sweet potato and normal potato, steamed or boiled," added Novak.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news