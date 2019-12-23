Novak Djokovic prefers lasting legacy over trophies

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Abu Dhabi: Novak Djokovic says the main source of his motivation at this stage of his career is securing a lasting legacy rather than simply trying to win tennis matches and trophies.

For nearly two years, from mid-2016 until mid-2018, the Serb had admittedly struggled with motivation after pulling off the historic feat of winning four Grand Slams in a row—a first in men's tennis since 1969.

Djokovic, 32, recaptured his spark and has since added a quartet of majors to his overall tally, which now stands at 16. While the World No. 2 remains in a tight battle with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the race for most Grand Slam titles won, Djokovic believes what drives him is something deeper than that.

"You need to constantly give yourself fuel from the source, whatever the source is," Djokovic said at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, where he secured third place with victory over Karen Khachanov on Saturday.

"I think it's always about finding that purpose, and the reason, the meaning of playing. For me, in the last couple of years, it's not only about winning a match or a trophy. It had to be something greater than my own achievements. Something that would be related to legacy, something that would be inspiring the lives of others, particularly kids."

