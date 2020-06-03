Novak Djokovic receives Serbian honour for raising it's reputation

The Serbian foreign ministry has rewarded World No. 1 tennis ace Novak Djokovic for his contribution in raising the reputation of his country on the international platform.

According to a report in Tennis World USA, the Minister of foreign affairs, Ivica Dacic presented the award to him on the occasion of Diplomacy Day on May 29.

In a statement, the ministry said that the award was given to, "the famous tennis player, the living legend Novak Djokovic, which is proof that athletes are perhaps the best ambassadors of our country in the world."

After receiving the award, Novak said: "I will continue to love, respect Serbia and my people. I will continue to respect and appreciate all the other people of the world, because I believe that when acting in this way, with such emotion, it is done unequivocally well."

