Novak Djokovic slams divorce rumours with wife: 'We really love each other'

World No. 1 Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has revealed that constant speculation about his divorce with wife Jelena doesn't bother them, as he is very much in love with her.

"I don't read or follow the media, mostly not. So I'm not upset. I understand that it is more interesting for people to read Nole and Jelena are getting divorced than Nole and Jelena are in love. But that doesn't affect Jelena and me because we really love each other," Novak told Serbian website, Blic.

Meanwhile, Novak, who got married to Jelena in 2014, said he finds his wife a complete person. "Neither Jelena nor I are burdened with such formalities. We both experience our relationship by nurturing it every day, not neglecting what makes our love so strong. She is the most complete person I know — open and full of support. I grew with her, just as I try to make her grow with me," added Novak, who has two kids — son Stefan and daughter Tara with her.

