Novel-based movies on a teenage romance that give you the warm and fuzzy feeling of love

Taking experience from one medium to another, adaptations in art have always delighted audiences. Cinema, for that matter, has for decades taken inspiration from countless plays, songs, inspirational stories, and the most common and popular one amongst them – books. Be it The Godfather, Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings and so many more, it's an enthralling experience to see our favourite characters imagined in our heads on the big screen.

Over the years, we've seen numerous romantic novels and books being made into timeless movies making us fall in love all over again. Some of them include a rom-com or an adolescent experiencing love for the very first time. These teenage tales always take one back to their good old college days where we had crushes and life always seemed colourful and full of hope with them around us.

Giving you a high sense of nostalgia, here are five movies adapted from books on teenage life that's sure to make you recollect your days of puppy love.

The Fault in Our Stars (Netflix)

Based on the 2012 novel, written by John Green, with the same name, The Fault in Our Stars is a love story between two young cancer patients who meet at a Cancer Support Group and develop an instant connection. Capturing the feelings of love in an extremely heartfelt manner, what set this movie apart from the other teenage romantic movies is how the couple feels alive in love despite knowing that the clock is ticking against them.

Such is the chemistry between Hazel and Augustus played by Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort that you start rooting for them the moment they see each other for the very first time. We do suggest that you have a box of tissues by your side for this one for the tears just won't stop. And if you're looking for a desi tadka of this heart-warming tale, catch the Hindi adaptation Dil Bechara on Disney + Hotstar for your next social distancing date.

Chemical Hearts (Amazon Prime Video)

This upcoming teen romance drama on Amazon Prime Original that is set to release on 21st August is based on a successful novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland. The movie revolves around a teenager Henry who claims to be a hopeless romantic but has never been in love. Life seems to go pretty well for Henry as he enjoys the best of his teenage days until a girl comes into his life and changes everything.

Enter Grace Town, an exchange student with a mysterious and damaged past that makes Henry lose all his focus to help her. While the two take time to gel, they soon start bonding after working together for the school newspaper. As she becomes an important part of her life, Henry learns about the heart-breaking secret that has changed Grace's life and finds himself falling in love with her. With the story having fascinated readers, we can't wait to see one of our favourite romantic tales being told on celluloid. 21st August, mark the dates boys and girls.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before (Netflix)

Imagine every single crush you've ever had finding out that you had feelings for like them. Welcome to the life of Lara Jean who experiences this roller coaster of emotions when her notorious younger sister sends out all the love letters, she wrote to all her crushes back in the day as a love-struck teenager.

What happens next is a story of fun and confusion and a host of mushy moments as Lara encounters each one of them only to find her true knight in shining armour. Inspired by a novel by the same name, you can catch the feel-good rom-com on Netflix. While you are at it, you should know that its sequel 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' is equally delightful.

Five Feet Apart (Amazon Prime Video)

In the times of social distancing, here's a movie whose name on the first mention sure makes you draw a parallel between its theme and today. It's far from the typical 'boy meets girl, boy likes girl, they eventually fall in love' romantic story as things in Five Feet Apart aren't that simple. The story revolves around the life of Stella and William, two teenagers suffering from the fatal disease cystic fibrosis that could kill them if they get closer than 6 feet.

Based on a brilliant novel with the same name, this movie is a heartfelt story of young lovers who are trying to overcome the many curveballs that life throws their way. While it may get give you the happy ending you were expecting, Five Feet Apart teaches you that love is all about what one feels at the moment, just the way it should be experienced.

Call Me by Your Name (Netflix)

Based on André Aciman's coming-of-age novel of the same name, Call Me by Your Name is a young-age drama of 17-year-old boy Elio who is in the processing of discovering himself. Things take a sudden change when a doctoral student interns under his father for summer and makes Elio try to discover love and experience it for what it is. Watch this movie on Netflix for a perfect stay at night!

So, how many have you watched?

