Now a Bollywood film on online adult toy store founders

In an industry where sexual fantasies provide sufficient fodder to draw viewers to cinema halls, an entrepreneurial journey to creating an online adult toy store has caught the attention of a production house. Following Madhuri Dixit-Nene's slice of life film, Bucket List, Dar Motion Pictures has decided to chronicle for reel the story of Balaji T Vijayan and Ute Weimer's Lovetreats — a portal that kicked-off business in 2015 to sell the products.

A source from the production house tells mid-day that the husband-wife duo's endeavours to setting up the business, along with their interactions with customers from across India, will form the crux of the film. "What Balaji and Ute realised [after setting up their portal] is that their daring start-up was beginning to have a deep impact on individuals, and society. In a small way, they were solving problems faced by Indians. The learnings from their interactions with customers and the ups and downs in their personal lives, make for a major portion of the film."



Vivek Rangachari from the production house confirmed the news, stating that the film will be a humorous, yet sympathetic take on people's insecurities regarding sex, and their struggles in overcoming them. "One of the highlights of the story will be the toil that the characters put into setting up a culturally acceptable [company]. Their constant tussle to get accepted and encourage customers to open up about sex and intimacy, will be explored in detail for the film. It is a comedic take on insecurities pertaining to sexual pleasure in a country where few avenues of sex education are available."

The journey to creating the website has been insightful in unveiling Indian sensibilities for Vijayan. "Comic in parts and poignant in others, ours is a classic underdog story that can make you root for the protagonists, who work hard to keep their romance, as well as their business, alive. It can make you introspect and look at your right to love in a positive light. After all, our need to love and be loved is what makes us human. Our movie aims to help us embrace it, and find healthier, sex-positive solutions," he says.

