Now, BMC appoints consultants for Swachh Survekshan!

After the appointment of consultants for big as well as small projects, now the country's richest civic body appointed consultants for Swachh Survekshan also. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has already announced awards worth rupees 25 crores to improve people participation. Now it is appointing consultants for paperwork of the Survekshan and paying them Rs. 50 lakhs for it.

The civic body received lots of criticism from the citizens and activists as the city ranked on 49th spot in the last year's Swachh Survekshan. In the earlier year city was on 18th spot. This year the administration is gearing up for the Abhiyan and to improve ranking by showering awards in crores for corporators, competition for institutes like schools, hospitals etc. Now with the one step ahead the civic body also appointed consultants to carry out paperwork and coordination.

As per the proposal by Solid Waste Management department to the standing committee in the BMC, the civic body appointed one senior consultant and two assistant consultants for the period of six and a half month i. e. from July 16, 2018, to January 31, 2019. The senior consultant will get Rs. 18.01 lakhs and two consultants will get a total Rs 32.17 lakhs.

Solid Waste Management officers of the civic body think the major reasons for the degradation of rank last year is less participation and citizens’ feedback. This year the civic body announced the first prize of R1 crore for corporators and the first prize of R50 lakh for NGOs and several other prizes worth Rs. 25 crores in all seven zones to increase participation. On the same lines, the civic body has now announced prizes worth Rs 11 lakhs for hospitals, welfare associations, schools and public toilets.

