Now, Breakdancing can win one an Olympic gold medal!

Breakdancing was one of four new sports along with skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing to get the Olympic green light on Monday for inclusion at the 2024 Paris Games.

The four sports were included as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board met to confirm the Paris 2024 programme. Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing have already been added to the programme for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which will take place in 2021 after being postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Popular among youngsters'

The introduction of breaking was ''one of the results of the Olympic Agenda 2020'', Bach said. ''We had a clear priority to introduce sports [that are] particularly popular among the younger generation and taking into consideration the urbanisation of sport.''

Breakdancing, which grew up alongside hip hop in the South Bronx of New York in the 1970s and is officially known in sport terms as ''breaking'', appeared at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, in the form of head-to-head ''battles''.

Russia's Sergei Chernyshev, competing under the nickname Bumblebee, won the first breakdancing gold medal for boys in that event, while Japan's Ramu Kawai won the girls' title.

'Historic occasion'

''Today is a historic occasion not only for b-boys and b-girls but for all dancers around the world,'' said Shawn Tay, president of the World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever