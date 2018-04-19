Now Karan Johar to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Joining his peers of Bollywood, Karan Johar will now have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds later this year. As Karan's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will complete 20 years this year, he now has another reason to celebrate



Karan Johar

Karan Johar will be the first ever Indian filmmaker to enter the world-renowned attraction - Madame Tussauds. KJo feels honoured to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds. Karan on Thursday tweeted a photograph of himself, holding a briefcase in one hand and a wax imprint of his palm on the other hand.

Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious @MadameTussauds ...thank you to the entire team in London who worked tirelessly ...will have further details about when and where soon!!! #MadameTussauds #iifamadametusaauds pic.twitter.com/pbLuVs3hER — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 19, 2018

A copy of his biography "An Unsuitable Boy" is also seen kept in front of him. "Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Thank you to the entire team in London who worked tirelessly... Will have further details about when and where soon! Madame Tussauds," he captioned the image. Details about the launch of his wax figure are still under wraps.

Karan Johar's talent and career go well beyond just filmmaking, which makes him an exciting and entertaining personality for them to add to the many other iconic International wax figures. Additionally, Karan's figure will not just be launched in one city but will simultaneously head out on tour across Asia to give his many fans across the world a chance to experience him being waxed. The procedures have begun and the figure will be ready in 6 months.

