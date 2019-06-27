Now, MHADA to barricade roads around Esplanade Mansion

national

Area up to 15 feet from the building will be cordoned off, so portions of M G Road, A S D'mello Road and David Sassoon Library Marg will be out of bounds

Acting on the directives of the Bombay High Court, the MHADA officials have now begun the task of barricading parts of roads around the dilapidated Esplanade Mansion. It had, last week, barricaded the footpath that runs beneath the building to ensure safety of the pedestrians.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority officials held a meeting with the Traffic Police department and the civic officials on Tuesday and decided to cordon off portions of M G Road, A S D'mello Road and David Sassoon Library Marg.

"We will cordon off 15 feet from the Esplanade Mansion on M G Road and A S D'mello road, and 10 feet from the building on David Sassoon Library Marg. We will not stop traffic and there will be enough space for two lanes for vehicles," said a MHADA official.

Pedestrians will be diverted towards the David Sassoon Library Marg — an internal road that runs between the Esplanade Mansion and the Sessions Court. The official said they will put up boards and warning signs for pedestrians.

The MHADA officials on Wednesday wrote to the BMC's A ward to begin the barricading work. "Our role is limited to the building and we have no authority to take up any work on the road which is BMC's responsibility," he said.

Meanwhile, MHADA has sent a letter to the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) allowing them to pull down the hanging balconies from the first to fourth floor. MHADA and MHCC officials held a meeting on Wednesday in this regard.

"At the meeting, we raised our concern about the probability of the main structure getting affected while the balconies are removed. We have requested MHADA for a meeting between their and our architects," said an MHCC member. MHADA officials said they will hold a meeting next week after inspecting the building.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates