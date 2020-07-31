Now, surgical strikes on web

Almost one-and-a-half years after Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike offered a retelling of the 2016 surgical strikes that were conducted in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Amit Sadh has revisited the episode with his web series, Avrodh: The Siege Within. Creative producer Samar Khan reveals that the nine-part series is based on Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor's book, India's Most Fearless.

"We had the book as the blueprint, so developing the show was easy. Additionally, we spoke to many military officers who were directly or indirectly involved in the operation. Our biggest responsibility was to get the facts correct. We have taken cinematic liberties, but we didn't want anything to be misrepresented," states Khan, who researched the subject for eight months before taking the Sony LIV show on floors.

Though the military operation has been depicted on the big screen with the Kaushal-starrer, Khan is not worried about comparisons. "We were conscious about the subject being tackled already. However, this is a different medium, so the treatment differs," says the creative producer, adding that Sadh was the only choice for the lead. "His passion for the craft motivates everyone to strive for excellence."

