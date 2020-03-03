Now, take your complaints against kids' school to local government panel

With the state's new plans for grievance redressal in schools, parents will soon have recourse against issues like fee structure, teaching and evaluation process, sexual abuse and caste atrocities at the school level itself.

With the tremendous increase in the number and types of schools, there has been a rise in complaints too. In an effort to reduce the number of education sector-related cases in courts and school tribunals, the government is planning to have a committee of experts at every school.

According to a Government Resolution (GR) from the School Education Department, the four-member panel will have the divisional head of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, the joint director and deputy director of education from the district, and the local level education inspector.

Parents will be able to approach the committees with issues regarding fee hike, RTE (Right To Education), admission issues, uniforms, textbooks and stationery from specific vendors, school hours, teaching, punishment, sexual or mental harassment, etc. In case of criminal cases, the committee will have to assist parents file an FIR. The committee will also have to deal with issues in the school's working and management.

"The committee is expected to meet on the first Monday of every month. The objective is to resolve these complaints immediately at the local level so that the number of cases reaching the courts is reduced," stated the GR.

A senior official from the School Education Department, requesting anonymity, said, "Complaints in the education sector are increasing manifold. Moreover, new schools are coming up. Though there are acts like the Fee Regulation Act, Capitation Fee Act to address these issues, their implementation is not up to the mark. It is also delayed as there is no grievance redressal platform. Eventually, everyone ends up approaching the court. The new system is expected to help resolve issues faster."

