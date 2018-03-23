Now, Thane police want to link Aadhaar to e-challan system

Traffic police come under fire for move that has already seen strong opposition in Hyderabad and other places



Now, even the traffic police want to link your Aadhaar card. The Thane traffic police have applied for permission to link the Aadhaar card details of citizens to their e-challan machines, to help them to identify offenders better. It is unclear whether the traffic department will make it mandatory for motorists to show their Aadhaar card in the future.

The linking of Aadhaar to bank accounts and SIM cards has already proved hugely unpopular with citizens. Even as the Supreme Court adjudicates the legality of mandatory linking, the Thane traffic department has written to the issuing authority — Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI — to seek permission to connect the Aadhaar database to their e-challan devices.

According to an officer, the police along with HDFC already have ordered 360 e-challan machines for Thane traffic units. This system is already employed in several cities across the country, including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. What will set the Thane police's devices apart though, is a host of features that will assist the cops in their job, including the Aadhaar database.

DCP Amit Kale, Thane traffic police, said, "The idea behind linking Aadhaar card is to allow our officer to check and verify the identity of any offender on the spot. Sometimes motorists give fake licences, but by linking Aadhaar card, we will be able to easily detect this and arrest them." He added, "We need to take permission to do the same, so we have requested UIDAI officials to tell us about the advantages of the system. We will be launching this device early next month."

However, not everyone is impressed by the idea. "I am sure this is just a big racket by tech companies who are selling new devices to the police with this idea. There are so many fake Aadhaar cards also; how will the e-challan system tackle that? They are doing nothing but complicating everything," said Kamayani Bali Mahabal, one of the petitioners who has been fighting in the Supreme Court (SC) since 2007 against the mandatory linking of Aadhaar for access to public facilities.

The deadline for linking Aadhaar Card to bank accounts, PAN cards and SIM cards was earlier March 31, but on March 13, the SC extended this to the date of the final judgment. The e-challan system was introduced in Mumbai in November 2016, with the vehicle owners getting an intimation of fines through the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) application. It was also introduced to Navi Mumbai around the same time. But it was plagued with several issues, such as technical glitches, and receipts being sent to the wrong addresses. The system failed miserably, and the traffic police have once again started collecting fines in cash and impounding licences.

Rs 300

Fine for driving without valid licence

How the e-challan system works

Cops can use the handheld devices to issue fines on the spot to motorists who break traffic rules. With the device, the cops can print receipts and accept fine payments by swiping debit or credit cards. If someone doesn't have a debit/credit card, he or she can pay the cash at the Traffic Chowky or a Vodafone store or through PayTM. The system has already started in various cities in India. This system was started with the aim of going cashless, to bypass corruption.

Hyderabad said no

In 2016, Advocate Y Soma Raju filed a PIL to challenge an order from the Cyberabad traffic police, asking all motorists to compulsorily carry Aadhaar cards. The HC directed the home department to explain the legal validity of such a move. The police explained that they asked for the card to get details of offenders. Since there was no existing law under which it was compulsory for motorists to carry their Aadhaar card, the police made it optional.

