Now we know where Ranveer Singh gets his style sense from - his 'Nana-G'!

We all love and admire Ranveer Singh's sense of style and his boldness to carry off a variety of quirky outfits. While sometimes these outfits tend to make us gape in shock and surprise, most times, the Gully Boy star does tend to stand out in them.

Now, Ranveer Singh has shared a hip photo of his maternal grandfather on Instagram, which has kind of given us an idea of where he gets his swag from. Check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram Nana-G ð¸ @shaunak_hingorani @queen.saum @riticulousness A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onAug 25, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

Wearing a hat and oversized sunnies with a gold chain, Ranveer's 'Nana-G' sure looks dashing, don't you think so?

Several of Ranveer Singh's fans also commented on his post. One of them wrote, "So handsome" while another said, "you cool as nana!" Actor Sahil Khattar commented, "Everyone's a gangsta until the real one arrives. Paaye lagoo nana-G", while Richa Chadha said, "Nana OG."

Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, the story of which is based on India's maiden cricket World Cup victory in 1983. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news