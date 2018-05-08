Now, women cop aspirants spend nights in the open

In the absence of basic facilities, the women are being forced to sleep in an open space, about 100 metres from the Marol police camp



The area where the women are putting up exposes them to the risk of animal attacks, as it's very close to the forest. Pics/Rane Ashish

Days after mid-day highlighted the way male candidates of the police recruitment process in the city were forced to sleep in the open at Aarey Milk Colony, it has come to the fore that female aspirants are also facing a similar situation. In the absence of basic facilities, the women are being forced to sleep in an open space, about 100 metres from the Marol police camp. Even though the authorities of a temple located nearby are trying to help them in every possible way, their safety remains at stake.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the brother of one of the candidates said that they were shocked to see no arrangements for their stay had been made. The authorities concerned have asked them to make their own arrangements, but due to poor financial conditions, they are being forced to stay in the open. The father of one of the aspirants said, "We never thought basic facilities would not be provided in a city like Mumbai. We are scared to sleep on the road, as the area is close to the forest."

"It would have been really nice if the authorities provided us some basic facilities. It's difficult for most of us to stay in hotels, as we come from poor family backgrounds. We have been forced to sleep in the open," said a candidate. An officer from the Marol police camp said that they had allotted a small space for the girls, but the unit does not have washroom facilities. Speaking about this arrangement, an aspirant said, "The unit is extremely small compared to the number of women who have arrived for the recruitment process. On top of that there is no washroom."

Haribhai Moga, president of Shri Leva Patidar Bajrang Satsang Mandal's temple, said, "We are providing food to the women. Additional lights are being put up in the area so that they feel safe. We'll continue helping them till the recruitment process gets over."

When contacted, Ravindra Waikar, minister of state for housing, higher and technical education, said, "If people approach us, we'll surely help them. I will also send my team to check the situation, and if needed, the girls will be shifted to our branch offices."

