NRI in Ludhiana gets his meds from Nagpur, thanks to Central Railway

Here's a heart-warming story with a team from Central Railway taking centre stage. Canada-based Sukhdev Mander, presently in Ludhiana, Punjab, is all praise for CR, after the team managed to send him his medicines from Nagpur during the lockdown, though there is no direct train between the stations.



Mander had been tweeting to the railway minister's office since April 9, saying he had his special combination of medicines left for just eight to 10 days, and that no other service was available, seeking to run rail cargo train between Delhi and Ludhiana for delivery.

Only available at Nagpur

But later he found that the Delhi office of the medicine company was also shut, and the only way of procuring the medicine was to get it from their Nagpur office. However, the fix was that not even cargo or parcel trains ply between Nagpur and Ludhiana.



Sukhdev Mander's tweet thanking CR after receiving the medicines

But through Twitter threads, the message had reached CR Nagpur division's commercial control room. "Our chief parcel supervisor Shekhar Balekar got on the job. We realised that we could co-ordinate with other zonal railways in the north and ensure that the medicine box reaches Mander," Krishnath Patil, Central Railway Nagpur's senior divisional commercial manager said. Mander paid for the parcel delivery.

CR to the rescue

"We were in constant touch with Mander and got the medicines picked up from Nagpur, loading them on a Delhi-bound train on Thursday April 16, the birthday of the Indian Railways. An Amritsar-bound parcel train intersects the one coming from Nagpur at Itarsi. After this, we got in touch with the chief parcel supervisors at Itarsi and Ludhiana, co-ordinating constantly, keeping Mander in the loop," Patil added.

"The medicine box was offloaded at Itarsi and put on the Amritsar-bound train and the parcel reached Ludhiana on April 18," Nagpur's chief parcel supervisor Shekhar Balekar said. Till the time the medicines reached Mandar, Balekar kept in touch with him.

'Great work by CR'

When mid-day contacted Mander, he could not find enough words in praise of CR and the team. "Balekar and his team have done great work. Had it not been for their out-of-the-box thinking, I would not have got my medicines."

