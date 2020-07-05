NRI killed in Sonipat, body thrown in drain, maid absconding

In a shocking incident, an NRI from Chuna Mandi in Delhi's Paharganj area was brutally murdered in Sadar Gohana in Haryana's Sonipat. According to the police, 68-year-old Rajendra Abott came to Delhi from London in January but could not return due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He was staying at his home in Paharganj. According to the police, his mother had expired some time back. "He went missing and a missing report was filed at Paharganj police station," said a senior Delhi police officer.

On June 22, he left for Sonipat, his house maid Hema was with him at the time. She allegedly took Abott to Gohana in Sonipat where she allegedly conspired with some others to kill Abott. The police said that it seems that Hema had borrowed some amount from the Abott, and when he asked it back she conspired to murder him. Sources said that Hema was in an estranged relationship with her husband and was living separately for the last three years.

"He was overpowered and strangulated in a vehicle and later his hands and feet were tied and his body was thrown in a drain. The killers wanted to make sure he doesn't survive. The maid is absconding and our teams are working to find all those who were involved in the murder," said a senior Haryana Police officer. Later, the Sadar Gohana Police recovered Abott's body from a drain.

A team of Delhi Police reached the Sadar Gohana Police Station of Sonipat where they found that the police there had performed the last rites of the victim. The Sonipat police are now investigating the murder case.

