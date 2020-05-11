Number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai doubles in 10 days

Mumbai on Sunday reported 875 new confirmed novel Coronavirus infections and 19 deaths. Since the outbreak, the city has confirmed a total of 13,564 COVID-19, which is almost the double of what was reported 10 days back. As on April 30, there were 6,874 infections in the city.

The BMC had recently appointed seven additional commissioners, one for each zone, and asked them to improve the doubling rate to 20 days by May 17. The commissioners have seven more days to double the rate from 10 days to 20 days.

Out of the 19 people deaths reported on Sunday, five were above the age of 60 years and while 13 were in the age group of 40 to 60 and one was aged below 40. So far, as many as 508 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the city. The infections are also increasing in Dharavi, where 26 cases and two deaths were reported on Sunday. Dharavi has so far reported as many as 859 infections and 29 deaths, 222 from the area have been discharged after full recovery.

In Dadar, the count of cases reach 109 after four more cases were detected and the death toll stands at six. With Mahim's 119 positive cases and seven deaths so far, the G North ward's tally has reached up to 1,087. E ward, comprising Byculla, and G South, comprising Worli and Parel, are also on top of the list with more than 1,000 patients each.

Meanwhile, with the increasing number of infections and no real-time data available for vacant beds, the patients are running from one hospital to another for treatment. Some of the nurses and other medical staffers at Hinduja Hospital are protesting to demand treatment for the staff who have tested positive.

Hinduja Hospital issued a statement that most beds at the hospital allocated for severe COVID-19 patients are full and a few ICU beds are reserved for BMC as per the rules. Currently, asymptomatic patients cannot be admitted in the hospital, the hospital added.

There are 10,052 active patients in the city as of Sunday, and with 202 more patients being discharged, as many as 30,004 have recovered so far. In the state, the count of cases rose to 22,171 with 1,278 new infections, and the death toll climbed to 832 with 53 new deaths.

