Nupur Sanon and her father's adorable dancing video will surely drive away your Monday blues

The wonderful video of Nupur Sanon dancing with her daddy has surely taken the internet by storm and we think the video is not only cute but is utmost adorable and it surely will drive away your Monday blues and make you feel immensely delighted.

Nupur on the same added, "This video makes me so happy. On one side is my adorable papa who clearly loves dancing and on the other, is that little girl in me who is dancing with her childhood hero." Our fathers are our heroes and nothing can beat the way they care and love us and have our back in every obstacle we face in our lives.

Nupur Sanon's fans are hoping she will rock the screens with some interesting projects and also with the much-awaited Filhall 2 which is the sequel to the chartbuster Filhall featuring Nupur and Akshay Kumar and the unplugged version of the melody was sung her Nupur herself and we all do have that song in our favourite list till date.

