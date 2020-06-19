Nurvi Neil Nitin has got all the moves; Don't believe us? Watch this video

Neil Nitin Mukesh's adorable daughter Nurvi is a sight to behold. Her cuteness will surely leave you in awe of her! The tiny tot is the apple of everyone's eye in Mukesh family, and now, the baby girl has left no stone unturned to turn into an internet sensation. Courtesy: Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram account. The proud papa can't stop sharing her videos loaded with her delightful face.

Speaking of which, Neil has now shared a new video of Nurvi, where the little one is seen dancing to the tunes of a song, which belongs to his own film Bypass Road. Shot by none other than Neil Nitin Mukesh himself, Nurvi can't stop grooving to its beats. Take a look!

This isn't the first time Nurvi was seen dancing. Neil Nitin Mukesh has shared multiple videos with the baby girl. During the lockdown period, Nurvi was seen grooving to the popular Sunny Leone song Loka Loka. Check it out right away!

Its cuteness personified!

Neil, on the occasion of Holi, posted another video where Nurvi was seen wearing a green coloured lehenga. This baby girl is surely a show-stealer!

Looks like Nurvi Neil Nitin is a born performer!

In September 2019, when Nurvi turned 1, the actor wished her in the cutest way ever! Dressed in a cute pink frock with a toothbrush in hand, the cutie-patootie looked simply adores. The excited daddy showed his index finger to point out that Nurvi has turned one year old.

Born on September 20, 2018, Nurvi is the daughter of Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay. The New York actor married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month. Nurvi is the granddaughter of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh and great-granddaughter legendary singer Mukesh. Neil Nitin is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.

Neil was last opposite Adah Sharma in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut Bypass Road. The thriller failed to impress the audience and underperformed at the box office. Before this, he was seen as an honest police officer in Saaho. The actor had shared screen space with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The film was a hit.

