Nushrat Bharucha on working with Ayushmann Khurrana: It was fun pulling his leg
Nushrat trained Ayushmann for his alter character Pooja and taught him some comical female mannerisms as well.
Nushrat Bharucha who will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film Dream Girl revealed how it was a laugh riot working with Ayushmann. Nushrat trained Ayushmann for his alter character Pooja and taught him some comical female mannerisms.
Sharing an anecdote, Nushrat said, "It was quite hilarious. When Ayushmann wore a lehenga for the first time I asked him where the cancan for the skirt was and the minute he saw what it is he squealed saying cancannot. It was just fun pulling his leg. The only thing missing were the heels and then he would probably give all of us actresses a run for our money."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Kangana Ranaut celebrates the success of Judgemental Hai Kya