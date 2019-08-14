Nushrat Bharucha on working with Ayushmann Khurrana: It was fun pulling his leg

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha at the trailer launch of Dream Girl. Pic/Yogen Shah

Nushrat Bharucha who will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film Dream Girl revealed how it was a laugh riot working with Ayushmann. Nushrat trained Ayushmann for his alter character Pooja and taught him some comical female mannerisms.

Sharing an anecdote, Nushrat said, "It was quite hilarious. When Ayushmann wore a lehenga for the first time I asked him where the cancan for the skirt was and the minute he saw what it is he squealed saying cancannot. It was just fun pulling his leg. The only thing missing were the heels and then he would probably give all of us actresses a run for our money."

