Nushrratt Bharuccha: Broke down while filming intense shot

After winning praise for her act in Chhalaang, Nushrratt Bharuccha has shifted gears to horror with Chhori. The movie, directed by Vishal Furia, is adapted from his Marathi hit Lapachhapi (2017), which had a pregnant woman driving the narrative. Shooting for the film that addresses age-old societal beliefs and practices hasn't been emotionally easy for the actor.

"I broke down on the sets yesterday while shooting for an intense scene. When the director said cut, he was surprised to see me crying and came running to check on me. I don't know whether it was exhaustion of the past many months or simply my emotions [getting the better of me], but I couldn't stop crying," reveals Bharuccha.

Though she is thrilled to add a horror mystery to her resume, the actor admits she can't sit through films belonging to the genre. "Whenever a scary scene is playing out, I cover my eyes. I want to know the story and how it ends, but I can't handle the scary visuals. So, it was a huge challenge for me to pick Chhori."

