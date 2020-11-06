Nushrratt Bharuccha on changing her name's spelling: Met a numerologist, they explained the science to me

Nushrratt Bharuccha- this is how the actor spells her name now, and her fans were left curious when they found this new spelling on her Instagram account. She has now spilled the beans on the reason behind the same and also spoken about her upcoming film Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about the reason behind tweeling the spelling of her name, she revealed, "This was not because life was great and I wanted it to be better. I always wanted to get a consultation for my name for a very long time. I met a numerologist and they explained the science to me. I believe a lot in universe and how it works via energies and vibrations. They explained to me about the potential of the new spelling of my name and I did it."

When asked about her marriage plans, the Dream Girl actress stated how her mother has wanted her to get married for years, and said, "My mom has wanted me to get married for years. She was introducing me to prospective grooms when I did Pyaar Ka Punchnama, so imagine for how long she has been dreaming about this. I had told her that I will see proposals after one more film."

She added, "After doing Akaash Vani, I told her I will look into proposals after one more film. Then Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 happened and I once again told her I will see proposals after one more film. I have done many more films after that but I am yet to go through any proposals. She is still very adamant on me meeting boys."

The actress is playing a teacher for the first time in this Hansal Mehta film and when she was asked about taking any cues or inspirations from her real life experiences, she said, "We always have a friend who is not taking life seriously and is kind of a spoilt brat. We try to make that person a little more responsible and have a better plan for the future. That’s what Neelima (Nushrratt’s character) does for Montu (played by Rajkummar) – make him a better man, make him take his job profile of a PT teacher more seriously."

Chhalaang is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video India on November 13.

