NZ vs WI: Windies get a Kaneing

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hit the highest Test score of his career on Friday with a majestic 251 as the hosts posted an imposing 519-7 declared on Day Two of the first Test against the West Indies here on Friday.

West Indies bowler Kemar Roach said Williamson's innings was one of the best he'd seen as the 30-year-old surpassed his previous record of 242 against Sri Lanka nearly six years ago. In reply, the injury-hit West Indies were 49 without loss with John Campbell on 22 and Kraigg Brathwaite on 20 after cautiously negotiating the 26 overs to stumps.

After two months playing in the same Indian Premier League team as West Indies skipper Jason Holder, Williamson slipped seamlessly back into the strict demands of the red-ball game at Seddon Park, his home ground. Thrust into the Test after just five overs, over the next 10 hours and 24 minutes he faced 412 deliveries, caressing the ball to all points as he picked the balls that needed to be played and rarely touched anything else.

Williamson's third double century, which included 34 fours and two sixes, extended his New Zealand record to 22 Test centuries, three more than teammate Ross Taylor. “It wasn't really at the forefront of my mind,” the master batsman said, when asked about achieving his highest Test score.

03

No. of double tons scored by Kane Williamson in Tests

Brief scores

NZ 519-7d (K Williamson 251, T Latham 86, K Jamieson 51*; S Gabriel 3-89, K Roach 3-114) v West Indies 49-0

