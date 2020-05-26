O Mere Humsafar: Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai's musical rendezvous will surely help you beat the lockdown blues

The audience has eagerly been waiting to know what's going to happen in season 3 of the show Kehne ko Humsafar Hai. All the questions about the last season of the spectacular relationship series will be answered as the show streams on the 6th of June, 12 noon on the ALTBalaji & ZEE5 OTT platforms!

As the audience waits for the show, they will be bestowed upon with a one-of-a-kind YouTube premiere 'O Mere Humsafar' which is a Musical Rendezvous with the Cast of ALTBalaji & ZEE5's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The YouTube premiere will be hosted by singer, television anchor and former All India Radio FM Rainbow Radio Jockey, Mihir Joshi.

The intriguing and first-of-its-kind YouTube premiere will begin with the journey of the first two seasons giving the viewers a trip down the memory lane of Kehne ko Humsafar Hai (touted as the biggest relationship series of the OTT space). This will also showcase how the characters have progressed throughout the seasons.

The audience will be presented with a magical musical performance of the show's mesmerizing songs performed by Indian Idol fame and versatile singer Abhijeet Sawant, the versatile Pratibha Singh Baghel and Chhote Ustad music reality show winner – Aishwarya Majmudar. All the performers enjoy humongous popularity on social media and YouTube and needless to say, their ardent fans will surely be astounded with their own renditions of the popular songs from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.

The YouTube premiere will feature an engaging conversation with the cast of the show including Ronit Roy, Gurdip Punjj, Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Palak Jain, and Pooja Banerjee. Amidst the lockdown period, the cast of the show actually took the efforts of recording the videos from the safety of their houses and brought to the audience this special premiere due to their common love and belief they hold towards the show 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai'.

The YouTube premiere of the musical rendezvous is an awe-striking initiative taken up by ALTBalaj and ZEE5 and will surely be enticing all its viewers! So, hang on tight and buckle your seatbelts as the Musical Rendezvous is scheduled for 26th May at 5 pm! Make sure not to miss it!

