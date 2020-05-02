OCD Alert: Deepika Padukone, Debina Bonnerjee, Kriti Sanon, Ameesha Patel take up cleaning

Many B-townies have been keeping themselves busy by doing household chores, self-pampering, and of course, decluttering and rearranging wardrobe. Deepika Padukone, Debina Bonnerjee, Kriti Sanon, Ameesha Patel have shared some cleaning photos on their social media. In fact, some cleaning pictures might actually give you an OCD attack. The reason, the cluttered arrangements.

As we all know, Deepika Padukone has OCD - Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, which means excess need and requirement of cleaning and rearranging things rapidly. The actress has confessed how she never sits at one place and is always doing something or the other when at home. If not cleaning, she rearranges her wardrobe compulsively.

Kriti Sanon, who is known for her panache and grace, was also seen decluttering her wardrobe. The actress too got distracted amid the cleaning, courtesy, the little one! Check this out.

Ameesha Patel shared a video on Instagram where she is seen cleaning her most priced possession, shoes! And come on, most of us are completely obsessed with the entire thought of hoarding all kinds of footwear. Relatable much?

Debina Bonnerjee too shared a cleaning post, just like other celebrities. While hers included library rearrangements and decluttering the shoe rack, we can't stop gawking at her photos. Take a look.

So, what are you cleaning next?

