Ocean vessel Sagar Sampada catches fire with 30 crew members on board

The Indian Coast Guard ships arrived and deployed joint fire fighting team to curb the fire

Pic/Faizan Khan

MRCC received information on Friday night regarding fire onboard SCI Ocean Research Vessel, Sagar Sampada, which was operating off New Mangalore coast. The vessel had 30 crew members and 16 scientists, including three women on board.

The fire was in the accommodation area of the research vessel and the crew was not able to control the fire. Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (West) at Mumbai, immediately diverted ICGS Vikram and ICGS Sujay to render necessary assistance to the vessel.

The Indian Coast Guard ships arrived at vessel's position just past midnight on Jan 16 and deployed joint fire fighting team to contain the fire. Additionally, External Fire Fighting system fitted on ICG ships were also used to curb the fire.

The joint fire Fighting team embarked ORV Sagar Sampada and assessed the situation. It was found that eight compartments in the accommodation area were on fire. Extensive fire fighting operations were undertaken over a period of eight hours to contain the fire. As a result of rigorous fire fighting operation, the fire was brought under control at 8 am on March 16.

In order to augment de-flooding of accumulated water inside the vessel (due to fire fighting), necessary additional submersible pumps were provided by the CG ships. On completion, Sagar Sampada proceeded towards New Mangalore harbour safely.

The Indian Coast Guard continues to remain committed to safeguarding lives and property at sea.

