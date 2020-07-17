Odisha government highlights financial support to Dutee Chand amid funds row

A day after ace sprinter Dutee Chand issued a clarification saying she isn't selling her car to raise training funds, the Odisha government highlighted the financial support given to her over the years. It was earlier reported that Dutee, who put up a now-deleted Facebook post asking potential buyers to get in touch with her manager, was forced to sell her car to raise funds for her Tokyo Olympics training.

The Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, said in statement that a total of Rs 4.09 crore has been given to Dutee since 2015. "Rs 3 crore as financial incentive for medals won at Asian Games 2018. Rs 30 lakh for training and financial support during 2015-19. Rs 50 lakh for training support for Tokyo Olympics [released in two instalments on 02/08/2019 and 27/12/2019]," the statement read.

"The State government appointed Dutee Chand as Group-A level officer in Odisha Mining Corporation [a gold category PSU]. She is currently drawing a gross salary of Rs 84,604 [June 2020 salary] per month. She is not required to attend office so that she is able to concentrate full-time on training. OMC provided Rs 29 lakh for training and financial incentives," the statement added.

