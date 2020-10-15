Odisha: Two held for raping teen for 22 days

Two people have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old girl while keeping her captive at a poultry farm for 22 days in Cuttack, Odisha, said an official on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Santosh Behera and Rakesh Rout.

The two were apprehended within 24 hours of reporting of the offence, said police commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

"Investigation will be completed early for both accused to stand trial and justice done," he said.

The 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in captivity inside a poultry farm for 22 days in Cuttack.

She was rescued on the night of October 13 by the commissionerate police from Gatirout Patana area of Cuttack. The statement of the minor girl has been recorded in the POCSO court.

According to police, the victim, a class-IX girl hailing from Tirtol area of Jagatsinghpur district, had left her house following a quarrel with her father.

She reached her elder sister's house at Professorpada in Cuttack. She stayed there for a few days.

However, her sister and brother-in-law started quarrelling over her stay. Her sister asked the minor girl to return to her home.

When the girl was waiting for a bus at the OMP Square to return home, accused Santosh Behera offered her a lift. However, Behera took the girl to his friend Rakesh's poultry farm where both forcibly confined her and raped her repeatedly.

The accused also recorded the video of the incident on a mobile phone and threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever