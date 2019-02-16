Office goers in BKC will finally get relief from auto mafia, assures Mumbai Traffic Police

national

EXCLUSIVE >> Jt Commissioner Traffic Amitesh Kumar, whose department has started co-ordinating with the RTO in battle against auto mafia, says rogue drivers at BKC and elsewhere will be made to mend their ways

Traffic cops took on auto drivers during the initial days of the drive

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar finally broke his silence on the traffic menace at Bandra-Kurla Complex, and has promised an end to its traffic woes. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Kumar assured that office-goers would see a drastic change on the ground in the coming months, with his special drive and innovative methods to handle any kind of traffic menace at BKC and other areas. "The change has begun and in the coming months, commuters will notice a drastic change in the way auto and taxi drivers operate," he said.

Following the two-week-long series in mid-day on the transport troubles at BKC, on Thursday, Kumar called for a high-level meeting with all Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in the city in which BKC was given priority. Excerpts from the talk with Kumar and some promises he made for a new and improved traffic situation at BKC.



Despite the drive, mid-day found people at BKC struggling to get an auto during peak hours. Pics/Nimesh Dave

The special drive which started on February 2 fizzled out in less than a week...

The drive is still on. I took a review on Thursday evening and Friday morning. Aggressive action continues in BKC, Kurla and Bandra.

Office-goers were happy with the presence of police during peak hours

Yes, we got a positive response from office-goers and others. I am sure the drive will provide a long-term sustainable improvement in the overall scenario, especially outside railway stations.

Commuters at Bandra West and Khar West stations have seen some drastic changes due to the continuous efforts of traffic PI Nitin Patil. Why can't it be implemented on the East?

Patil is doing a commendable job, and the same steps are being taken in another areas as well.



A traffic cop during a check at LTT

After mid-day's report at LLT, cops held a special drive and fined almost triple the number of auto drivers. But the situation was back to square one the next day.

Police action outside Bandra, Kurla and LTT stations is on. When we start the drive, obviously at first we note a large number of violations, which goes down the next day. I took a review on Friday, and the situation is much better than what it was 15 days ago.

During peak hours, the situation at BKC is still worse than in other parts of the city..

There are various reasons for traffic congestion, but I can only tell you that the traffic police are totally sensitive to them. We have earmarked localities and junctions that witness heavy commuting during peak hours and we try our best to manage them as effectively as possible.



A traffic cop acts against an auto driver for a violation

We have found that officially only one auto stand has been approved at BKC near ICICI Bank but it is not in use.

There is a process through which we approve auto stands. They are primarily approved by the transport department, but our views are also taken into consideration.

According to the commuters one of the main reasons behind the harassment, specially at BKC, is the non-availability of stands. Auto drivers and taxi drivers park the vehicle anywhere they wish. Why can't we make this disciplined?

I would not agree that shortage of taxi and auto stands is the reason for congestion and harassment in BKC. There are various reasons and we are coming down very heavily on auto and taxi drivers, ensuring that they don't overcharge or refuse to ply, and follow all the permit conditions of the RTO. In fact, we held a review meeting on Thursday with all RTOs, and have roped them in to start a joint drive with us to discipline auto and taxi drivers.



Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (Traffic)

How did the traffic police manage the chaos at BKC before the drive?

On an average, each traffic division has between 70 to 80 personnel managing traffic in their jurisdiction. For special drives like these, we have an impact squad, which we draw from various other places to make an impact. We hold drives with the help of additional men. Once the drive gets over, again it's for the chowkie to sustain it in the long-term.

What is the traffic police long term plan for LTT, BKC and Kurla terminus?

It is going to be a sustained drive and with the help of all the RTOs, we are trying to take drastic action like cancellation, suspension of drivers' permits, or suspension of their driving licences, or detention of their vehicles as well.

Auto union leader Shashank Rao has offered all help against illegal auto drivers. Have any efforts been made to reach out to Rao in this context?

No, I am not aware about such a statement by Rao, or his desire to cooperate with us. We have already planned interaction sessions with auto and taxi drivers.

Is there any plan to speak to corporate offices and request them to change the office hours so that a smaller crowd gathers on the roads?

We have asked them several times through social fora to stagger their office timings and we are getting a positive response, especially in BKC and Parel areas.

What is the prime reason for traffic jams in Mumbai and what is being done to deal with them?

One reason is the massive jump in the number of autos in Mumbai, from 1 lakh in 2007 to almost 2 lakh today after licensing reopened. The number of taxis, however, have only increased by 16,000 since 2016 and stand at 1.16 lakh today. The increase in number of autos has led to an imbalance in demand and supply and led to autos crowding around stations, offices hoping to snatch customers. This causes jams and congestion in certain areas. We are trying find a way out in coordination with other stakeholders like the railways, BMC, MMRDA, etc. We are seeing if we can create more parking space in certain areas so that these auto can be parked. For example, at Bandra East we asked the railways for the large vacant space on their premises that has been encroached on for parking. The proposal is pending with the railways. We have also increased action against various traffic violations and it continues to be intensive.

MMRDA's promises for transport in BKC

Dilip Kawathkar,

joint project director (PR), MMRDA

'A lot of aspects of traffic engineering and transportation planning were studied when the BKC conceived, and a transport network was planned, which included several projects, as well as a Bandra-Kurla rail link, better transfer facilities between bus and railways at Bandra and Kurla station, etc. MMRDA is putting in continuous efforts to improve the traffic and transportation scenario in and around BKC'

Current projects

Roadways: Widening of Mumbai-Agra Road, construction of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, widening of Sion-Dharavi Road along with the road over bridge on Central Railway, widening of Mahim Causeway, widening of SV Road to the north of Mahim Causeway.

Public transport: Bandra-Kurla rail link, better transfer between bus and railways at Bandra and Kurla station, auxiliary terminal for intercity passenger trains at Bandra, eighth rail corridor.

Future Projects

Rail: Bullet train, Metro 2B; Metro 3

Roadways: BKC-EEH Connector; Santacruz-Chembur Link Road-I; SCLR-II; exit flyover from BKC; development of 30M DP Road connecting to Western Express Highway; development of 30M DP Road connecting to SCLR near Mumbai University; grade separators (flyover or tunnel) at LBS-BKC MTNL Junction, NSE junction, at the junction of 30 M Road and SCLR, near Asian Heart Hospital towards E block; widening of entries from LBS Road and at Kapadia Nagar to BKC

Other measures: Pilot project for one-way traffic in E & G Block of BKC; provision of e-bikes, cycle tracks, Skates, elevated walkway, wider footpaths

