Offline house party busted by cops at Anita Raaj's Bandra residence?

Neighbours of yesteryear actor Anita Raaj and her husband Sunil Hingorani have alleged that the couple had been entertaining guests at their Pali Hill home on Monday despite the lockdown. High drama ensued at the posh Bandra address when cops landed at the actor's doorstep following the neighbours' complaint.

A source says, "Ever since the lockdown was announced, the society has barred entry for outsiders. So, the neighbours were surprised at the steady stream of visitors at her flat and expressed concern about the threat it posed to their health. On Monday, when it was noticed that they were entertaining guests, the local cops were informed."

The situation apparently took a turn for the worse after the cops left the premises. In a video that is in possession of mid-day, it can be seen that Raaj and her husband had a heated argument with the security guard in the lobby. "They wanted to know who had complained about them to the cops. At one point, they asked the guard if he had informed the neighbours about the visitors," adds the source.

When mid-day reached out to Raaj, she offered a different version of events. "Since my husband is a doctor, one of his friends had come home for a medical emergency. His wife came with him for assistance. My husband couldn't refuse him on humanitarian grounds. After checking the situation, the cops apologised for the false complaint that was lodged with them and left immediately."

The actor, best remembered for films like Prem Geet (1981) and Naukar Biwi Ka (1983), and currently seen on television in Chhoti Sardaarni, asserted that she would not compromise the safety of others. "I won't behave irrationally by hosting a party in the current scenario."

