Ohio varsity revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree

Veteran comedian Bill Cosby's honorary degree has been revoked by Ohio State University amid his retrial in a sexual assault case. This is the first time the University has revoked an honorary degree, reported hollywoodreporter.com. University trustees approved rescinding the degree for the 80-year-old comedian, whose retrial in a sexual assault case will begin on April 9 in suburban Philadelphia.

An Ohio State spokesman said: "Cosby has, by his own admission, violated the university's principles and values." Cosby's retrial involves a woman who says he drugged and assaulted her in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual. His first trial ended in a hung jury in June last year.

