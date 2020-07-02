OK Report cast by Faiz Qureshi's Reddwings Production became an instant hit

Punjabi Music is all the rage for everyone of every age. From loud parties to serene family dinners, from gutting heart breaks to glamorous weddings, one can play enjoy Punjabi music in any setting.

"OK Report" is a Punjabi music sensation and Bollywood casting director, Faiz Qureshi and his Reddwings Production are the masters behind its casting.

"OK Report" became a fan favourite on channels like 9X Tashan, Aahoo, PTC Punjab. Faiz Qureshi's close friend, Veer Inder Singh (Jim virr), the loved Punjabi songster is the singer of OK Report. Veer Inder Singh's (Jim virr) strong vocals was a delight to hear and the talented cast selected by Faiz Qureshi was a treat to the eyes, the track and its accompanying music video amassed a fan following as well as great reviews.

Veer Inder Singh (Jim virr) has previously worked with Akshay Kumar, Jassi Gill, Yuvika Chaudhary Sushant Singh Rajput and many more,

In OK Report's music video,Faiz Qureshi decided to shine the spotlight on the fresh-faced Arjun Chaudhary, Chaudhary was a top contestant in one of Qureshi's modelling show, where he caught Faiz Qureshi's attention. Chaudhary appears in the role of the antagonist in OK Report.

Faiz Qureshi and his company Reddwings Production has always been supportive of newcomers and helped promote fresh faces in bollywood and fashion world

Mahima Hora, the heroine of OK Report stunned all the viewers with her screen presence and gathered praises left and right. The shoot for OK Report spanned over 3 days and had Manjeet Singh as the director, Jaimeet as the music director, Navjeet the lyricist, the film was by Screen Pixels and full song came from Label Yellow.

After the success of OK Report, Faiz Qureshi has two more songs on the way which he has produced with Aleem Shah. While Manjeet Singh will be the director for this upcoming tracks as well, Faiz Qureshi will launch more newcomers in the upcoming songs.

