Ola driver locks up Bengaluru woman in cab, misbehaves

Cab aggregator Ola on Wednesday said it has suspended one of its drivers after a woman from Bengaluru filed a complaint alleging that he locked her up in the car and misbehaved with her.

The incident took place on Sunday night at around 10.30 when the 23-year-old woman, who works as a fashion stylist in the city, took the Ola cab to reach her home in BTM Layout, a southern suburb. "We regret the unfortunate experience the customer had during the ride. We have zero tolerance for such incidents," an Ola spokesperson said in a statement to IANS. "The driver has been suspended from the platform."

The woman told IANS: "The cab driver misbehaved and tried to touch me. He locked up the car. So I couldn't open the doors and he tried to come close to me. "I immediately started banging the car's windows with my fist in an attempt to make noise. That is when he finally released the lock and I ran out of the cab.

"As soon as I managed to get home on Sunday night, I tried to lodge a complaint with Ola. Unfortunately, the complaint was registered only the next day," she added. She also said the cab driver threatened her over the phone. "He called the next day (Monday) and told me not to register a complaint against him," the victim said.

The woman has also complained about the incident to the police. "The police had also called up the driver and warned him from calling and threatening me. I still didn't file a written complaint with the police yet," she added. Ola has suspended the driver from using the app.