Ola, Uber drivers begin indefinite strike in Mumbai

App-based private cabs have gone off the roads in major cities following a call given by the transport wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS). The demands include companies should give assured business of Rs 1.25 lakh to drivers, reinstate wrongly blacklisted drivers among others.

While most of the cabs were off the roads, those that plied raised their fares to twice or more citing surge pricing due to limited availbility of cabs.

The apps showed 'No Cabs' or an extended waiting time. The transport department failed to gauge for the impact of the strike and did not arrange alternatives till late afternoon.

Cab companies said they had taken up the issue with Mumbai police to safeguard their assets as MNS workers staretd gathering outside ther offices.While the companies said they will release a consoilidated statement in the evening, Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS) said te strike meant that no driver will log-in to their cabs to accept bookings and remain offline till matters are sorted out.

"Drivers will neither log in nor accept bookings,” Sanjay Naik, president of MNVS, said, adding that we will not allow Ola and Uber to ply on roads. Drivers of private cab companies are not earning as much money as they were promised and they are in a very bad financial state. It is becoming difficult for the drivers to meet their ends financially and hence we have decided to intervene. The companies seem to be taking them for a ride," he added.

Many drivers have bought diesel cabs on loans and if the government forces them to go CNG, there will be an additional expense, which will not be affordable. The drivers are being harassed from both sides, from government and the cab companies in this way, he said.

