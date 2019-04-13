Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United look to end losing streak

football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feelgood factor at Manchester United has been replaced by a fear factor as the club face the real prospect of missing out on next season's Champions League.

United's popular new boss has little margin for error after a damaging run that has seen his side lose four of their past five league and cup games, sliding back down to sixth in the EPL in the process. Solskjaer's side, who host West Ham today, held their own in the midweek home Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona but still recorded a 1-0 defeat.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are all vying with United for the two places left on offer in the top four. And it appears Solskjaer's efforts to turn around United's season may be floundering at precisely the wrong moment. "I said we need 15 points from our last seven games and now we need 15 from our last six," Solskjaer said. "It's difficult but then again, we're a very good team and it's going to be difficult for anybody who plays against us."

