Ole Ole 2.0: Saif Ali Khan will take you back to Yeh Dillagi with this remixed version

Back in 1994, Saif Ali Khan starred in Yeh Dillagi and gave the nation the anthem of that year- Ole Ole. At that time, the actor was new and fresh, and just had his tryst with success and stardom. 26 years later, he returns to the same flamboyant avatar his fans and critics have always loved watching him in.

In the upcoming comedy, Jawaani Jaaneman, he plays a man who wears his hearts on his sleeves, and it seems the makers have rightly remixed his most iconic song and given it a modern touch in the form of Ole Ole 2.0. The song has been remixed keeping the modern touches in mind.

If you're a die-hard fan of the original, the 2.0 version won't disappoint you, have a look right here:

For the uninitiated, Jawaani Jaaneman is a film about a flirtatious man who discovers he's a father to a teenaged girl and the duo sets out to find the mother. The mother here is played by Tabu, who plays a hippy and a character worth rooting for. If you've seen the trailer, the film promises to be high on energy and entertainment.

All set to release on January 31, the film marks the debut of Alaya F, and expectations are high from her and the film!

