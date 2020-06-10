Olivia Culpo makes NFL star Christian McCaffrey's birthday colourful
On Monday, the former Miss Universe, shared the above picture with her 4.7 million Instagram followers
National Football League (NFL) star Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend Olivia Culpo made his 24th birthday on Sunday special by getting him a colourful unicorn cake.
On Monday, the former Miss Universe shared the above picture with her 4.7 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. Unicorns really do exist. I love you baby."
Last month, Olivia celebrated turning 28 amid the COVID-19 pandemic with her sister Sophia, Christian and his mother, Lisa. Rumours of the two being a couple started last year after her split from NFL player Danny Amendola.
