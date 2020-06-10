Search

Olivia Culpo makes NFL star Christian McCaffrey's birthday colourful

Updated: Jun 10, 2020, 08:41 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey

National Football League (NFL) star Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend Olivia Culpo made his 24th birthday on Sunday special by getting him a colourful unicorn cake.

On Monday, the former Miss Universe shared the above picture with her 4.7 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. Unicorns really do exist. I love you baby."

 
 
 
Last month, Olivia celebrated turning 28 amid the COVID-19 pandemic with her sister Sophia, Christian and his mother, Lisa. Rumours of the two being a couple started last year after her split from NFL player Danny Amendola.

