Olivia Culpo makes NFL star Christian McCaffrey's birthday colourful

National Football League (NFL) star Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend Olivia Culpo made his 24th birthday on Sunday special by getting him a colourful unicorn cake.

On Monday, the former Miss Universe shared the above picture with her 4.7 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. Unicorns really do exist. I love you baby."

Last month, Olivia celebrated turning 28 amid the COVID-19 pandemic with her sister Sophia, Christian and his mother, Lisa. Rumours of the two being a couple started last year after her split from NFL player Danny Amendola.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news