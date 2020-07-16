Olivia Culpo's knees bled during SI swimsuit shoot

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo has revealed the hardships that one faces in getting those hot pictures shot for the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, for which she is one of the cover girls.

Olivia, who loves junk food, especially fried chicken, said she had to follow a low-carb, high-protein, and high-fibre diet ahead of the shoot. "You have to dedicate a lot of time, energy and mental focus into what you want to happen," Olivia, who termed the shoots with the magazine "inspiring" and "exhilarating", was quoted as saying by pagesix.com.

Olivia's photograph's were shot in Bali by well-known photographer Yu Tsai. "My knees were bleeding from the rocks, and I was being taken out by waves. We have to wake up at 4 am to get the right light, and we shoot until the sun goes down," she added. Talking about range of swim wear that she modelled for the magazine, she said: "Some of these bikinis you can't really wear in public."

