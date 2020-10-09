Olivier Giroud brace helps France rout Ukraine 7-1

France's 7-1 thrashing of Ukraine was the pick of the European friendlies on Wednesday as Spain clung on for a draw in Lisbon and Turkey saved pride with a late goal against Germany in Cologne. Teenager Eduardo Camavinga and veteran Olivier Giroud inflicting much of the damage on COVID-19 hit Ukraine. Camavinga, 17, become the youngest man to score for France in over a century with an audacious overhead flick for the ninth minute opener.

Deschamps made Giroud captain for his 100th appearance and in return the Chelsea forward scored a first-half brace that left him on 42 international goals, just nine short of Thiery Henry on 51.

Ron off target for Portugal

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Renato Sanchez both struck the woodwork for Portugal in a goalless draw against Spain. Meanwhile, Germany coach Joachim Loew bemoaned his side's inability to hold on to a lead after they conceded a last-gasp equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Turkey.

Italy maul Moldova 6-0 Veteran striker Francesco Caputo scored on his Italy debut with Stephan El Shaarawy adding a brace as an experimental Azzurri side crushed Moldova 6-0.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever