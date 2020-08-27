Om Raut's actioner with Kartik Aaryan put on back burner; it's deferred, not derailed

Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan announced that he was collaborating with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut on an action thriller. While the actor's fans looked forward to him shedding his boy-next-door image, the plan hit a roadblock when the filmmaker announced the 3D magnum opus, Adipurush, with South superstar Prabhas last week. This immediately sparked rumours that the actioner, which was expected to go on floors later this year, was shelved.



Om Raut

Talking to mid-day, the director clarifies that he was compelled to defer the shoot of the Aaryan-starrer due to the current travel restrictions. "We have envisioned the film in a certain way and want to shoot it in a particular country. Since it is difficult to travel abroad due to the prevailing situation, we may have to tweak the script," explains Raut, who is hoping to kick off work on Adipurush early next year. Once that is wrapped, Raut says he will focus on the actioner. "We are committed to the film. We may have to wait for some time, but it will surely happen."

