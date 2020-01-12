Oman's new ruler takes oath as Sultan Qaboos dies at 79

Muscat: Oman's Culture Minister Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was on Saturday named as the successor of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, who died at the age of 79 after ruling the Arab country for nearly five decades. Haitham bin Tariq al-Said took the oath of office on Saturday after a meeting of the Royal Family Council. The former Minister is a cousin of Qaboos, the last Sultan of the Middle East, who had no heir or a designated successor.

The official Omani agency ONA announced the news early on Saturday in a message without providing details of the causes of the demise of the Sultan, who travelled to Belgium last month for a medical check-up. "With great sorrow and deep sadness... the royal court mourns His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who passed away on Friday," it said.

Oman has declared three days of mourning and shutdown of offices in both the public and private sectors following the loss of its leader. Flags will fly at half-mast for the next 40 days.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever