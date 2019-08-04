Omar Abdullah: We want Centre to assure us

national

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister even met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday to find out exactly what was happening in the state

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday said he had met Governor Satya Pal Malik to find out what was happening in the state and why nothing was being done to scotch rumours, if those were baseless.

"We wanted to know about the current situation in J&K. When we ask officials they say something is happening, but nobody knows what actually is happening," Omar said. He said when Parliament starts functioning the Centre should make a statement on what was the need to end the Amarnath Yatra and pull out tourists from the Valley. "Let Parliament assure us that there is no need for the people to be afraid," he said.



Omar said in his meeting with the Governor, he told him about rumours surrounding Article 35A, Article 370, delimitation and even trifurcation of the state. "The Governor assured us that in all these issues, no preparation is being made to make any announcement," Omar said. He also pointed out that the final word on J&K was not the Governor but the government of India. "More than what the Governor tells us publicly, I would like to hear from the government of India that there is nothing the people have to be worried about," Omar said.

'Will leave impact on devotees'

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Saturday said, "In my 70 years of public life, I have never seen a situation like this in J&K where even the Amarnath Yatra had to be called off. This will leave a deep impact on Lord Shiva's devotees, who have come from all parts of the country. This is What is Article 35A?

What is Article 35A?

Incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential order, Article 35A confers special rights and privileges upon the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and prohibits people from outside the state from buying/purchasing any immovable property in the state. The article authorises the state's legislature to define "permanent residents" of J&K and provide them with notable benefits exclusive only to them.

Can Article 35A be nullified?

Legal experts feel that it cannot be revoked as Article 35A was issued in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 370 (1), basis which the state enjoys its autonomy. The articles are the constitutional connection between J&K and centre.

