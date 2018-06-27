OMG! Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif can't see eye-to-eye

Their hotel rooms are also at a distance from each other. Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been bonding with Sonakshi Sinha, who is also part of the contingent

Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour has just begun in the US and there's already talk about the frosty vibes Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif share. The two may be part of the series of stage shows that will take them across America and Canada, but they can't see eye-to-eye.

They have been preferring to keep to themselves. Feeling their chills, which is enough to form a glacier, Salman is said to be making sure the two don't cross paths during the show. He sure knows how to tackle such situations. Their hotel rooms are also at a distance from each other. Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been bonding with Sonakshi Sinha, who is also part of the contingent.

Meanwhile, Jacky has kept her posted with all her pictures and videos from the Da-Bangg tour.

Atlanta 22.06.2018 #dabangg #worldtour A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onJun 23, 2018 at 5:23pm PDT

Chicago 23.06.2018 #dabangg #worldtour A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onJun 24, 2018 at 9:53pm PDT

Katrina too shared some pics from the tour. Take a look:

Show time ð A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onJun 24, 2018 at 11:51pm PDT

